Trump military transgender ban wrong in how it was done, why it was done, judges say

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cathrine “Katie” Schmid, right, listens to Lambda Legal attorney Peter Renn as they address media members following a federal court hearing on behalf of Schmid and other plaintiffs Tuesday in Seattle. U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman says she’ll decide by Dec. 8 whether to join her counterparts in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore in blocking the Trump administration’s proposed transgender military ban after hearing oral arguments between lawyers for the Justice Department and transgender rights advocates. President Donald Trump said on Twitter in July that the government would not allow transgender individuals to serve in the military in any capacity. Elaine Thompson Associated Press