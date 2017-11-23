Business

China reports breaking up gang that moved $3 billion abroad

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 08:24 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BEIJING

Chinese police say they have broken up a gang that smuggled $3 billion out of the country amid efforts by Beijing to stem an outflow of capital from the economy.

The official Xinhua News Agency says seven people were detained. It said they were accused of moving money illegally using 148 bank accounts opened in 20 provinces with stolen identity cards.

Chinese authorities have steadily tightened foreign-exchange controls to stem an outflow of capital from the world's second-largest economy.

Xinhua said the group in Shaoguan made unspecified large profits by trading on the difference in exchange rates between Hong Kong dollars and the mainland's yuan.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

View More Video