Business

German Amazon workers stage 'Black Friday' strike

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 02:28 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

A labor union says workers at a half dozen Amazon distribution centers in Germany have walked off the job, the latest in a string of walkouts in a long-running wage dispute with the American online retailer at one of its busiest times.

Ver.di union spokesman Thomas Voss said some 2,500 workers were on strike at Amazon facilities in Bad Hersfeld, Leipzig, Rheinberg, Werne, Graben and Koblenz in a stoppage timed to coincide with "Black Friday."

The union's been pushing since 2013 for higher pay for some 12,000 workers in Germany, arguing Amazon employees receive lower wages than others in retail and mail-order jobs. Amazon says its distribution warehouses in Germany are logistics centers and employees earn relatively high wages for that industry.

The short-term strikes are expected to end Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

View More Video