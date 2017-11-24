Business

Poland to phase out Sunday shopping by 2020

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 04:03 AM

WARSAW, Poland

Poland's lawmakers have approved a law that will phase out Sunday shopping by the year 2020 despite criticism that it may eliminate thousands of jobs.

Proposed by trade unions that want shop workers to spend more time with their families, the bill got support from the ruling party that adheres to Catholic values. Critics said it would negatively affect Poland's economy and impact on western supermarket chains.

The lower house voted 254 -156 with 23 abstentions to limit Sunday shopping to the first and last Sunday of the month from March 1 until the end of 2018; only on the last Sunday in the month in 2019; and to ban it totally starting in 2020.

The bill still needs approval from the Senate and from President Andrzej Duda.

