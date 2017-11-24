Business

Thanksgiving meal served up for oil spill cleanup crews

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 04:07 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ABERDEEN, S.D.

Crews cleaning up a large oil pipeline spill in northeastern South Dakota took a little time Thursday for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

The American News reports an emergency response team brought in by TransCanada Corp. served up turkey, stuffing and pie for the crews.

There are roughly 170 people on-site working on cleanup and remediation around the clock in 12-hour shifts. Thanksgiving meals were served for the day shift and for the overnight crew.

TransCanada spokeswoman Jacquelynn Benson says the meal provided a short break for the workers, which is important on a holiday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The estimated 210,000-gallon leak on the Keystone Pipeline was discovered last week. TransCanada says it has recovered more than 44,000 gallons of oil from the site. The cause of the leak is still being investigated.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

View More Video