The Latest: Extradition case lawyer vows to appeal further

Prison guards stand outside a courtroom during an appeal by Yevgeniy Nikulin from Russia who faces charges of hacking computers of American companies, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Prague, Czech Republic. Czech authorities arrested Nikulin in Prague in cooperation with the FBI in October last year. He is accused by U.S. prosecutors of penetrating computers at Silicon Valley firms including LinkedIn and Dropbox in 2012. Petr David Josek AP Photo