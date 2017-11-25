Business

Vermont commission recommends joining safety broadband plan

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 05:14 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

COLCHESTER, Vt.

A Vermont commission is recommending that the state join a federal contract with AT&T to build a broadband network for use by public safety agencies across the country.

Vermont's Public Safety Broadband Network Commission was asked to determine the state's best option for building a public safety broadband network.

Vermont Public Radio reports that every U.S. state and territory must choose whether to opt in to the FirstNet contract with AT&T or come up with another way to build a first responder network. So far more than 30 states have chosen the FirstNet contract.

Commission Chairman Terry LaValley says the panel evaluated the FirstNet contract and looked at other proposals before recommending that the state join FirstNet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott must make his decision by Dec. 28.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

View More Video