Vermont commission recommends joining safety broadband plan

A Vermont commission is recommending that the state join a federal contract with AT&T to build a broadband network for use by public safety agencies across the country.
Vermont's Public Safety Broadband Network Commission was asked to determine the state's best option for building a public safety broadband network.
Vermont Public Radio reports that every U.S. state and territory must choose whether to opt in to the FirstNet contract with AT&T or come up with another way to build a first responder network. So far more than 30 states have chosen the FirstNet contract.
Commission Chairman Terry LaValley says the panel evaluated the FirstNet contract and looked at other proposals before recommending that the state join FirstNet.
Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott must make his decision by Dec. 28.
