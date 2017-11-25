Business

State may toughen stance on Connecticut Grown rules

Associated Press

November 25, 2017 07:05 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

State agricultural officials are considering whether to begin fining farmers next year who repeatedly fail to comply with the labeling requirements for the Connecticut Grown program.

Inspections conducted this season by the Department of Agriculture at farmers markets across the state found compliance is lacking. Of the 72 growers inspected by the state, 45 were properly posting signs bearing the Connecticut Grown label and the name and address of the farm where the fruit or vegetable was produced.

Dr. Bruce Sherman, director of the agency's Bureau of Regulatory Service, says warning letters were sent to some farmers. For next year, he says repeat offenders will likely be fined $100 for each violation, although the enforcement procedure remains unclear.

He says some farmers haven't gotten used to the system yet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

View More Video