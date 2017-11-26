Navy wants small warships that pack a bigger punch

In this Oct. 5, 2016, photo released by the U.S. Navy, the Spanish Navy frigate Alvaro de Bazan, right, cruises alongside the destroyer USS Carney, left, off the coast of Rota, Spain, in the Mediterranean Sea. Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, said in November 2017 it is partnering with the Spanish builder of the Alvaro de Bazan on a new design for up to 20 frigates for the U.S. Navy. U.S. Navy via AP Weston Jones