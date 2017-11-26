Business

Tribe opens police station for its South Bend casino

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 07:07 AM

SOUTH BEND, Ind.

A Michigan-based tribe has established a police station for the casino it is set to open next year in northern Indiana.

The Pokagon (poh-KAY'-gun) Band of Potawatomi (paht-ah-WAH'-toh-mee) Indians opened the tribe's new police building last week near the 166-acre site of its casino being built on South Bend's southwest side.

The station staffed by 12 officers is needed for federally recognized sovereign nations like the Dowagiac, Michigan-based Pokagon Band that are responsible for maintaining order on tribal land.

Those arrested on the property will be taken to the St. Joseph County Jail under a deal awaiting state approval.

The South Bend Tribune reports the casino could open as early as January with 1,800 slot machines, six restaurants and three bars.

The tribe currently has three casinos in southwestern Michigan.

