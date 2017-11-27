Business

Alaska Aerospace Corporation to launch private company

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 11:24 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

KODIAK, Alaska

The state-owned Alaska Aerospace Corporation has announced it's working toward starting a subsidiary company to operate in the private sector.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that the corporation earlier this month revealed its plans for the company called Aurora Launch Services.

Alaska Aerospace has been pursuing options for a public-private partnership since state funding to the corporation ceased at the end of 2014.

Alaska Aerospace CEO Craig Campbell says he hopes to have all paperwork into the state to establish the company by January 2018.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Campbell says the private company will take the services currently offered at Alaska Aerospace's complex and make them available to customers at launch sites worldwide.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

View More Video