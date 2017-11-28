FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve board member Jerome Powell stands as President Donald Trump announces him as his nominee for the next chair of the Federal Reserve in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Senate Banking Committee has scheduled Powell's confirmation hearing for Nov. 28.
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve board member Jerome Powell stands as President Donald Trump announces him as his nominee for the next chair of the Federal Reserve in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Senate Banking Committee has scheduled Powell's confirmation hearing for Nov. 28. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve board member Jerome Powell stands as President Donald Trump announces him as his nominee for the next chair of the Federal Reserve in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Senate Banking Committee has scheduled Powell's confirmation hearing for Nov. 28. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo

Business

The Latest: Fed chair nominee Powell's confirmation hearing

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:07 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

The Latest on the Senate confirmation hearing of Jerome Powell, President Donald Trump's nominee for Federal Reserve chairman (all times local):

___

10:00 a.m.

Jerome Powell will face questions from the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday, which is holding a confirmation hearing on his nomination to become chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

President Donald Trump nominated Powell on Nov. 2 after a lengthy search which involved interviews with five finalists including current Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

Trump said he wanted to put his own stamp on the central bank, which was likely one reason he chose Powell, a Republican, over Yellen, a Democrat who had been nominated by President Barack Obama.

In his prepared testimony, Powell is casting himself as a figure of stability and continuity, praising both Yellen and former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke. He says his goal is to preserve the Fed's "independent and nonpartisan status."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

View More Video