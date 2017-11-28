The Latest: Consumer agency deputy exploring her options

The Latest on the dispute over leadership of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (all times local):
6:45 p.m.
Lawyers for a woman who argues she's the rightful acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are exploring their legal options now that a judge has declined to block the man President Donald Trump picked for the job.
Lawyer Deepak Gupta says he's "going to have to explore the options" with bureau deputy director Leandra English. He says their options include asking the judge for a final decision on the merits of the case.
Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday declined to stop the Republican president from putting budget director Mick Mulvaney in place as the bureau's acting director.
The White House says Mulvaney will take over on an interim basis.
Mulvaney and English each claimed to be acting director, citing different federal laws. The leadership crisis developed over the weekend after Director Richard Cordray resigned and appointed English as his successor.
5:40 p.m.
A White House spokesman is applauding a court ruling in favor of President Donald Trump's effort to appoint the acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah says Tuesday that the decision "provides further support for the President's rightful authority" to tap Mick Mulvaney, currently the White House's budget director.
He adds that it is "time for the Democrats to stop enabling this brazen political stunt by a rogue employee."
In a ruling from the bench Tuesday afternoon, Judge Timothy Kelly declined to stop on an emergency basis the president from making Mulvaney the bureau's acting director.
In doing so, the judge ruled against Leandra English, the bureau's deputy director. English had requested an emergency restraining order to stop Mulvaney from becoming acting director, claiming the position was rightfully hers.
5:05 p.m.
A federal judge has ruled in favor of President Donald Trump in his effort to appoint the acting head of nation's top financial watchdog agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
In a ruling from the bench Tuesday afternoon, Judge Timothy Kelly declined to stop on an emergency basis the president from putting in place Mick Mulvaney, currently the White House's budget director. In doing so, Kelly ruled against Leandra English, the CFPB's deputy director. English had requested an emergency restraining order to stop Mulvaney from becoming the acting director of the bureau.
The leadership of the bureau had been thrown into chaos over the weekend after its permanent director, Richard Cordray, resigned and appointed English as his successor. Both Mulvaney and English claimed to be the rightful acting director.
