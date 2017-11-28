Business

Larson to be sponsored by Credit One Bank next season

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 04:07 PM

LAS VEGAS

NASCAR star Kyle Larson has landed a significant sponsor for next season, with Credit One Bank stepping up as his primary backer.

The team announced Tuesday during NASCAR's season-ending celebration in Las Vegas that Credit One Bank will become the largest sponsor on Larson's No. 42 Chevrolet next season.

The team did not disclose how many races will be sponsored. Credit One replaces Target, which ended a nearly 30-year relationship in racing with Chip Ganassi this season.

Credit One Bank will be on Larson's car at the season-opening Daytona 500. The company also will be an associate sponsor with Jamie McMurray and the No. 1 team in 2018.

Larson is one of NASCAR's rising young stars and won four races last season. Many believe he would have challenged Martin Truex Jr. for the championship had an engine failure not led to his elimination in the second round of the playoffs.

