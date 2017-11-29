What do renters want? Survey shows top items people look for in their next place

Our concern over package deliveries outranks wanting a place to mingle or grow food when it comes to what piques renters’ interest in picking a place to live.
In a survey by the National Multifamily Housing Council & Kingsley Associates, participants in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area were asked their interest level in various community amenities.
Probably to Amazon’s delight, package lockers ranked above community Wi-Fi, clubhouses, community gardens, on-site car washes and even valet trash service in the survey.
The bulk of respondents said they received from one to 10 packages a month. More than half did not receive perishable items, ever. The appetite for deliveries “inside my unit” appeared low in the survey, which predates the broad launch of the Amazon Key delivery service.
The results, part of a larger nationwide survey, involved 17,861 respondents in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area in July. The last time the survey was done was in 2015.
Among apartment features, the top amenities/features sought by area respondents, in order of interest. were:
1. Washer/dryer.
2. High-speed internet access.
3. Dishwasher.
4. Garbage disposal.
5. Soundproof walls.
6. Patio or balcony.
7. Bathtub.
8. Stove hood.
9. Energy Star certified appliances.
10. Microwave.
Microwaves barely edged out refrigerators with water/ice dispenser in the top 10. Rounding out the bottom of the list were video doorbell, standalone shower without tub, built-in sound systems, breakfast bars and two master suites.
