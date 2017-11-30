OPEC oil ministers poised to extend production cuts

A worker attaches a poster of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. With bills rising for gasoline or heating oil, consumers around the world are paying the price for a decision by OPEC and Russia last year to cut production. The strategy is working for those oil-producing nations and will likely be extended at a meeting Thursday. Ronald Zak AP Photo