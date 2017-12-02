It's the most wonderful time to celebrate _ earmuffs

Courtney Austin of the 21st Century Kids of Franklin after school program hands a candy cane to Abigail Toothaker, 5, during the Chester Greenwood Parade in Farmington, Maine, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Greenwood, a Farmington resident, was the inventor of earmuffs in the early 20th century. The Lewiston Sun-Journal via AP Daryn Slover