New Mexico sign-ups for 'Obamacare' dip

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017

SANTA FE, N.M.

Enrollment in "Obamacare" for 2018 among New Mexico residents fell by nearly 8 percent compared with last year.

The New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance on Tuesday confirmed that 50,539 people signed up for health insurance through the state's subsidized marketplace. Last year the tally was 54,653.

Agency spokeswoman Heather Widler said New Mexico still has a stable marketplace with four health insurance companies offering statewide coverage, including subsidized plans for low-income residents.

She said likely reasons for declining enrollment include this year's shorter enrollment period and federal decisions to repeal subsidies to insurers, eliminate IRS fines for being uninsured and reduce marketing for enrollment.

Across the country, nearly 9 million people signed up for "Obamacare" in 39 qualified states — or 96 percent of the previous total.

