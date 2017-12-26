Business

Workplace safety data says nonfatal accidents declined

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 11:36 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

FRANKFORT, Ky.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet says workplaces in Kentucky have recorded the lowest rate of nonfatal incidents in state history.

The most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is for 2016. It says Kentucky's rate of nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses dropped to 3.4 per 100 full-time employees in 2016, down from a rate of 3.7 in 2015.

It's the lowest rate since the federal government began collecting this data in 1996. That year it was 8.4.

There were 92 work-related fatalities in Kentucky in 2016, down from the 99 fatalities in 2015.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Work injuries involving transportation and material moving occupations accounted for the highest amount of fatalities in both 2015 and 2016.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

    More brick-and-mortar stores closed in Whatcom County this year than any time since 2009, according to an informal survey by Business Editor Dave Gallagher of The Bellingham Herald.

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?
Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:52

Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

View More Video