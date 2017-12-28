Legal weed hurts prognosis for California medical pot market

In this Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 photo, Elias Zaldivar, who has a medical marijuana prescription poses for a picture in Los Angeles. In the two decades since the state approved medical marijuana, it was an open secret that if someone was 18, they wouldn’t have to look very hard to find a doctor to write a prescription for a real or imagined health issue requiring marijuana. Now, with weed becoming legal for recreational use, that charade will end for many, and the medical marijuana industry could take a major revenue hit. Chris Carlson AP Photo