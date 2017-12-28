Business

Mexican legislator killed in western state of Jalisco

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 01:20 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

MEXICO CITY

A state legislator was shot to death Thursday on a highway in western Mexico, the second politician killed in the state of Jalisco in a week.

The state prosecutors' office said Saul Galindo was slain in the rural township of Tomatlan, where he once was mayor.

The office said Galindo was pulled from his truck by six assailants and shot to death in front of his son.

Galindo headed the Justice Commission of the state legislature.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Victor Hugo Prado, the head of Galindo's Democratic Revolution Party in Jalisco, said Galindo was planning to run for mayor again.

Prado noted that another former prominent party member was killed on Dec. 24. Salvador Magana was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in another part of the state. He had been active in environmental causes and denounced alleged vote buying.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

    More brick-and-mortar stores closed in Whatcom County this year than any time since 2009, according to an informal survey by Business Editor Dave Gallagher of The Bellingham Herald.

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?
Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:52

Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

View More Video