Firm awarded $1.4M in North Dakota Heritage Center case

A judge has awarded $1.4 million to contractor that supervised the $52 million upgrade of North Dakota's Heritage Center.
Wahpeton-based Comstock Construction Inc. won a lawsuit last month against the state for damages and unpaid bills.
South Central District Judge James Hill entered the monetary judgment on Wednesday.
Historical Society Director Claudia Berg has said the agency withheld payment to the company because it had not finished some work, though a jury disagreed following a three-day trial.
The revamped Heritage Center opened in 2014.
State lawmakers approved about $40 million for the 97,000-square-foot expansion in 2009. The Historical Society raised an additional $12 million from private sources.
