Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire on New Year’s Day in Kent.
Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire on New Year’s Day in Kent. Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Courtesy
Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire on New Year’s Day in Kent. Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Courtesy

Business

Smoke alarms save family, dogs from early-morning house fire in Kent

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

January 01, 2018 12:34 PM

A house fire early Monday gave a rough start to the new year for a Kent family.

The residents were awakened shortly before 5 a.m. by smoke alarms going off in the two-story house in the 11800 block of Southeast 261 Place, according to a news release from Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home, with the first-floor family room engulfed.

Three adults and two dogs inside escaped unharmed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fire was blamed on a sofa positioned too close to a natural gas-fireplace insert. Damage to the home, described as extensive smoke and heat damage in the release, was estimated at $300,000.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

    More brick-and-mortar stores closed in Whatcom County this year than any time since 2009, according to an informal survey by Business Editor Dave Gallagher of The Bellingham Herald.

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?
Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:52

Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

View More Video