Smoke alarms save family, dogs from early-morning house fire in Kent

A house fire early Monday gave a rough start to the new year for a Kent family.
The residents were awakened shortly before 5 a.m. by smoke alarms going off in the two-story house in the 11800 block of Southeast 261 Place, according to a news release from Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home, with the first-floor family room engulfed.
Three adults and two dogs inside escaped unharmed.
The fire was blamed on a sofa positioned too close to a natural gas-fireplace insert. Damage to the home, described as extensive smoke and heat damage in the release, was estimated at $300,000.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
