Business

Not-so-happy new year for UK commuters as fares rise

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 01:28 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LONDON

British commuters are facing stiff increases in rail fares on the first work day of the new year.

Travelers on Tuesday faced average fare hikes of 3.4 percent, prompting howls from activist groups and London's mayor amid complaints of unreliable rail service.

Anthony Smith, chief of the independent group Transport Focus, said fares are going up as workers' wages stagnate, placing an unfair burden on commuters.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was wrong to burden commuters with "eye-watering fare hikes today after suffering 12 months of delays, cancellations and poor service."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the government and private rail companies have to give passengers better service at a fair price.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

    More brick-and-mortar stores closed in Whatcom County this year than any time since 2009, according to an informal survey by Business Editor Dave Gallagher of The Bellingham Herald.

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?
Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:52

Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

View More Video