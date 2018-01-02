Road Runner bus line to join Colorado statewide network

Business

DURANGO, Colo.

Two Colorado bus operators are joining forces, as Road Runner Stage Lines is set to team with the Bustang state network.

The Durango Herald reports new, smaller and more modern 38-passenger buses will replace the 55-passenger buses currently used by Road Runner.

Colorado Department of Transportation Bus Operations Manager Michael Timlin says the new buses are expected to arrive in Durango on April 1.

The buses will be labeled Bustang-Outrider.

The service will be Bustang's extension to rural areas of the state outside the I-25 and I-70 corridors.

Timlin says besides being more fuel efficient, the new 35-foot buses will have Wi-Fi service, plug-ins for laptops, a restroom, bicycle racks, wheelchair accessibility and undercarriage storage.

