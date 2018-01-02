Weight Watchers and Advanced Micro jump; Southern sinks

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Weight Watchers International Inc., up $3.55 to $47.83.
The weight loss company said popular entertainer DJ Khaled will promote the company on social media.
Kohl's Inc., up $2.12 to $56.35.
Retailers did better than the rest of the market on Tuesday.
Range Resources Corp., up 86 cents to $17.92.
Natural gas companies continued to rise as cold weather in the U.S. boosted the price of that fuel.
Weatherford International PLC, down 71 cents to $3.46.
The oilfield services company said it sold some U.S. assets to Schlumberger for $430 million.
Rent-A-Center Inc., down 62 cents to $10.48.
The furniture rental company said founder and CEO Mark Speese resigned and named former executive Mitchell Fadel as its new CEO.
Southern Co., down 92 cents to $47.17.
Utilities and other high-dividend companies lagged the market as bond yields rose.
Gilead Sciences Inc., up $2.46 to $74.10.
Drugmakers and medical device companies climbed as trading resumed after the New Years' Day holiday.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up 70 to $10.98.
Chipmakers and other technology companies picked up where they left off in 2017 and kept rising Tuesday.
