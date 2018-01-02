Washington and Idaho were top draws for people relocating in 2017

Washington is a move-to destination, and Atlas Van Lines offers its 2017 migration data as proof.
The mover’s latest migration study shows the state was one of the top destinations for people relocating last year, second only to Idaho.
Atlas said more people came here than moved away, with 63 percent of its Washington moves coming into the state. Oregon was eighth in inbound moves.
Washington was eighth in top destinations for international household moves in 2017, according Atlas moving data. (Texas was No. 1, followed by California).
Never miss a local story.
As for the larger Western region, the moving company said in a new release that for the second consecutive year, “Western states boasted the state with the highest percentage of inbound moves across the United States.”
“This region housed the three inbound leaders for 2017: Idaho, Washington and Nevada. In addition, Nevada moved from balanced to inbound and Hawaii from balanced to outbound.”
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
Comments