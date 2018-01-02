Washington state was among the top draws for people relocating last year.
Washington state was among the top draws for people relocating last year. David Montesino Staff file, 2016
Washington state was among the top draws for people relocating last year. David Montesino Staff file, 2016

Business

Washington and Idaho were top draws for people relocating in 2017

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

January 02, 2018 02:21 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Washington is a move-to destination, and Atlas Van Lines offers its 2017 migration data as proof.

The mover’s latest migration study shows the state was one of the top destinations for people relocating last year, second only to Idaho.

Atlas said more people came here than moved away, with 63 percent of its Washington moves coming into the state. Oregon was eighth in inbound moves.

Washington was eighth in top destinations for international household moves in 2017, according Atlas moving data. (Texas was No. 1, followed by California).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

As for the larger Western region, the moving company said in a new release that for the second consecutive year, “Western states boasted the state with the highest percentage of inbound moves across the United States.”

“This region housed the three inbound leaders for 2017: Idaho, Washington and Nevada. In addition, Nevada moved from balanced to inbound and Hawaii from balanced to outbound.”

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

    More brick-and-mortar stores closed in Whatcom County this year than any time since 2009, according to an informal survey by Business Editor Dave Gallagher of The Bellingham Herald.

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?
Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:52

Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

View More Video