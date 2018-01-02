The Latest: Heating system failed at cabin where 4 died

The Latest on the investigation into the deaths of an Arizona family of four staying in a northern Arizona cabin, possibly from carbon monoxide poisoning (all times local):
5:15 p.m.
Coconino County Sheriff's investigators are looking at the heating system of a northern Arizona cabin in which a family of four was found dead.
They say a contractor on Tuesday found a significant failure in the heating system which would be consistent with carbon monoxide overcoming people inside the cabin.
Never miss a local story.
The heating unit was the only gas appliance in the cabin.
Sheriff's officials say the manner and cause of death will be determined by the county Medical Examiner's Office.
The bodies of the four family members from El Mirage were discovered Monday in Parks following a request for a welfare check.
Authorities say a deputy reported a strong odor of gas coming from the home before the bodies were discovered.
______
7:18 a.m.
An Arizona family of four, including two young children, staying in a northern Arizona cabin has been found dead of possible carbon monoxide poisoning.
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said the bodies of the four family members were discovered Monday in Parks, Arizona, following a request for a welfare check.
A friend of the family told deputies that members had not returned phone calls.
Authorities say a deputy reported a strong odor of gas coming from the home before the bodies were discovered.
The El Mirage family has been identified as 32-year-old Anthony Capitano, 32-year-old Meaghan Capitano, 4-year-old Lincoln Capitano and 3-year-old Kingsley Capitano.
Sheriff's officials say they believe the deaths are related to possible carbon monoxide poisoning.
Comments