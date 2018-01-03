Business

Sky Harbor's north runway closed for repairs Jan. 8-Feb. 21

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 01:15 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

PHOENIX

The north runway at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be closed for repairs starting next Monday.

Airport officials say a portion of the runway's pavement will be removed and replaced.

The runway is expected to reopen next month.

Sky Harbor officials talked to airline executives and the Federal Aviation Administration to determine the least disruptive time for the closure.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Jan. 8-Feb. 21 span was chosen as the most acceptable option.

Airport officials say flight delays are possible during peak hours.

Sky Harbor has two additional runways on the south side and successfully operated as the busiest two runway airport in the world for many years.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

    More brick-and-mortar stores closed in Whatcom County this year than any time since 2009, according to an informal survey by Business Editor Dave Gallagher of The Bellingham Herald.

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?
Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:52

Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

View More Video