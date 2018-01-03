Big waves pound the lakeside promenade on the Lake of Geneva, in the Ouchy Harbour, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. The Storm Burglind is expected to cause strong gusts of wind of up to 150 kilometers per hour in some mountain areas.
Windstorm battering France hits electricity supplies

January 03, 2018 02:02 AM

France's national electricity provider says a violent windstorm has left some 200,000 households without electricity across the country, including 30,000 in the Paris region.

The windstorm battered northern France Wednesday with winds reaching over 140 kilometers per hour. Photos of destroyed cars, collapsed scaffolding and uprooted trees have appeared across social media.

Some 2,000 agents have been deployed to reconnect the energy supplies in the 49 French departments that have been placed on high alert.

Winds of up to 117 km/h also battered Paris' biggest airport Charles de Gaulle. Paris' airport authority said that flights have been disrupted with slight delays stemming from precautions being taken to safely get travelers into aircraft.

