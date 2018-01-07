South Sound Business People

▪ The shareholders of Johnson, Stone & Pagano, in Fircrest, have announced Jason Clapp as a new shareholder. He has 18 years of public accounting and industry experience, and provides audit, attestation and accounting consulting services to commercial businesses, as well as to nonprofit organizations. He received a bachelor’s degree from Dordt College, Iowa.
▪ Stephen Baldwin has joined Colvos Construction, in Tacoma, as a project manager. He has experience-based knowledge of the entire construction process and an ability to organize and communicate through all phases of construction. Previously he worked at Rush Construction also as a project manager. Baldwin received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington.
▪ Mike Larson was recently re-elected to the board of directors of the Northwest Multiple Listing Service to represent Pierce and Thurston counties. He will serve a three-year term. Larson is the designated broker and owner of ALLEN Realtors in Lakewoood and is also past president of the Tacoma-Pierce County Association of Realtors. He received his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
Never miss a local story.
The News Tribune publishes hires and promotions at the professional and management levels. It recognizes honors at the state or national level awarded by independent professional or trade associations and appointments to corporate or civic boards. To submit information go to thenewstribune.com/business, go to People In Business and select Add an announcement. All submissions become the property of The News Tribune and may be published in any form.
Comments