Pennsylvania coal mine to close, costing nearly 400 jobs

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 01:26 PM

MT. MORRIS, Pa.

A mining company is closing its Pennsylvania coal mine over the next few months and shedding nearly 400 jobs.

The Observer-Reporter newspaper reports that Dana Mining notified Pennsylvania on Tuesday of its decision to close 4 West Mine.

The Morgantown, West Virginia-based company says the mine's old age and poor geological conditions resulted in high production costs.

The mine in Mount Morris, near the West Virginia border, will be idled in March and 191 workers will be laid off. The company says the remaining 179 employees will remove equipment and seal off the mine by June, after which they will also be let go.

Nationally, coal production and jobs have staged a slight comeback under the Trump administration but are still far below levels of just a few years ago.

Dana Mining also operates a mine just across the border in West Virginia.

This story has been corrected to show that this is Dana Mining's only mine in Pennsylvania.

