Workers erect signage for Main & Vine in Gig Harbor just before opening in January 2016. The store is set to close permanently Jan. 4.
Business

Gig Harbor’s Main & Vine closing doors for good Thursday night

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

January 03, 2018 05:42 PM

Last month, we told you that Gig Harbor grocery Main & Vine would close Jan. 9, the day before the city’s new Fred Meyer is set to open.

Strike that.

The store’s after-Christmas “We’re closing” sale, promoted on social media and an email blast, drew crowds and long lines for one last shopping spree.

As a result, Main & Vine is closing for good even sooner than advertised.

A Kroger representative told The News Tribune on Wednesday evening that the store will shut down permanently 9 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 4).

“Remaining inventory in the store is now 50 percent to 75 percent off, and any remaining food or personal care products will be donated to the local food bank,” said Kristal Howard, Kroger spokeswoman.

As for the current Gig Harbor Fred Meyer, it’s still in operation and will be until 5 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 9).

The new Fred Meyer, part of the new Olympic Towne Center on Point Fosdick Drive, is set to open Jan. 10.

“Of the 80 Main & Vine associates, we took 54; QFC absorbed 16,” Justin Morris, manager of the new Fred Meyer, told The News Tribune last week.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364

