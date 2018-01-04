Business

Exec says Casey's plans to expand Ankeny headquarters

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 03:32 AM

ANKENY, Iowa

Convenience store chain Casey's General Stores Inc. plans to expand its Ankeny headquarters.

Casey's senior vice president Brian Johnson told The Des Moines Register that the company had run out of space in its building. The company recently opened its 2,000th store, and more growth is expected.

Johnson also says the company is seeking tax credits from the city and state.

Nearly 900 people work at the Ankeny location, not counting warehouse employers or truck drivers. Johnson says the expansion could lead to Casey's hiring at least 80 more office workers there over the next five years.

