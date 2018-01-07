In this Jan. 6, 2018 photo, a staff member of a street cleaning company wades through the water on a flooded quayside road along the river Neckar in Heidelberg, Germany.
In this Jan. 6, 2018 photo, a staff member of a street cleaning company wades through the water on a flooded quayside road along the river Neckar in Heidelberg, Germany. dpa via AP Uwe Anspach
In this Jan. 6, 2018 photo, a staff member of a street cleaning company wades through the water on a flooded quayside road along the river Neckar in Heidelberg, Germany. dpa via AP Uwe Anspach

Business

Germany: Flooding prompts new shipping restrictions on Rhine

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 05:42 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

Flooding on the Rhine river in Germany has prompted authorities to halt shipping around Cologne, but officials hope that water levels will peak early in the week.

Persistent rainfall and melting snow have led to a gradual rise in river levels in western Germany over recent days. Authorities had already restricted shipping on upper reaches of the Rhine and on two of its major tributaries, the Moselle and Neckar rivers.

On Sunday, Cologne authorities said traffic for vessels including tourist boats has now been stopped in the city, where the river is relatively narrow. A riverside promenade was flooded, but officials said the fairly low-lying historic center isn't threatened.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

    More brick-and-mortar stores closed in Whatcom County this year than any time since 2009, according to an informal survey by Business Editor Dave Gallagher of The Bellingham Herald.

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?
Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:52

Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

View More Video