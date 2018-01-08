SCOTUS to hear case disputing warrantless motorcycle search

This Dec. 6, 2011, photo provided by McGuireWoods law LLP, shows attorney Matt Fitzgerald. The U.S. Supreme Court will be asked to decide whether police have the right to go on private property without a warrant to search a vehicle. Fitzgerald, an attorney with McGuireWoods, said the prominent Richmond law firm asked the Supreme Court to hear the case because lower courts have been split on whether the automobile exception applies on vehicles parked on private, residential property. Arguments are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. McGuire Woods LLP via AP)