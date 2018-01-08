Copies of the book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff are displayed Friday in Chicago.
Copies of the book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff are displayed Friday in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast The Associated Press
Copies of the book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff are displayed Friday in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast The Associated Press

Business

Here’s what you need to do to get a copy of hot Trump book

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

January 08, 2018 02:54 PM

Michael Wolff’s controversial book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” is a hot commodity in the South Sound.

Online customers and local libraries trying to buy the hardcover version online are waiting for the publishing house to print more copies.

Walmart.com listed the book as out of stock, with no time estimate for new copies, but is offering a sign-up for an alert when it’s back in stock.

Amazon listed a two-to-four-week wait on its order page.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“There has been increased interest in this title over the last 72 hours, with the book sitting on the top of our Best Sellers lists for Books, Kindle Books, and Audible,” Amazon said Saturday in an emailed response to The News Tribune.

No information was given in terms of how many Kindle downloads were bought over the weekend, but it was one of the few options available to those who wanted to read the book immediately.

The audio CD on Amazon was listed as shipping in one to three weeks.

Area stores that had shipments started selling the book Friday and quickly sold out. That included the Barnes & Noble at Lakewood Towne Center, which an employee said was taking names to reserve copies.

King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave. in Tacoma. was sold out quickly and is taking customer names for reserve copies. It’s also encouraging people to order the ebooks or audio through the store.

Local Costcos were sold out, with Union Gap being the closest store showing it had copies available Monday, according to a Tacoma Costco representative.

Tacoma Public Library’s online catalog listed 106 holds for its 25 print copies Monday morning. Its first shipment of 12 copies was expected to arrive Monday.

The Pierce County Library System showed 191 holds on the print version Monday morning, with 19 copies on order, none of the print copies yet in-house.

Each library system also had audio and digital ebook versions, but you can expect to wait for those, too.

Each library in the Pierce County system also will receive one copy for its “Lucky Day” shelves, so you might find a copy that way faster than waiting for the hold list to make its way to you, once the print books are available.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

    More brick-and-mortar stores closed in Whatcom County this year than any time since 2009, according to an informal survey by Business Editor Dave Gallagher of The Bellingham Herald.

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?
Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:52

Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

View More Video