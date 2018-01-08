Here’s what you need to do to get a copy of hot Trump book

Michael Wolff’s controversial book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” is a hot commodity in the South Sound.
Online customers and local libraries trying to buy the hardcover version online are waiting for the publishing house to print more copies.
Walmart.com listed the book as out of stock, with no time estimate for new copies, but is offering a sign-up for an alert when it’s back in stock.
Amazon listed a two-to-four-week wait on its order page.
“There has been increased interest in this title over the last 72 hours, with the book sitting on the top of our Best Sellers lists for Books, Kindle Books, and Audible,” Amazon said Saturday in an emailed response to The News Tribune.
No information was given in terms of how many Kindle downloads were bought over the weekend, but it was one of the few options available to those who wanted to read the book immediately.
The audio CD on Amazon was listed as shipping in one to three weeks.
Area stores that had shipments started selling the book Friday and quickly sold out. That included the Barnes & Noble at Lakewood Towne Center, which an employee said was taking names to reserve copies.
King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave. in Tacoma. was sold out quickly and is taking customer names for reserve copies. It’s also encouraging people to order the ebooks or audio through the store.
Local Costcos were sold out, with Union Gap being the closest store showing it had copies available Monday, according to a Tacoma Costco representative.
Tacoma Public Library’s online catalog listed 106 holds for its 25 print copies Monday morning. Its first shipment of 12 copies was expected to arrive Monday.
The Pierce County Library System showed 191 holds on the print version Monday morning, with 19 copies on order, none of the print copies yet in-house.
Each library system also had audio and digital ebook versions, but you can expect to wait for those, too.
Each library in the Pierce County system also will receive one copy for its “Lucky Day” shelves, so you might find a copy that way faster than waiting for the hold list to make its way to you, once the print books are available.
