Hobby Lobby, Harbor Freight Tools coming along in Puyallup

The former Top Food/Haggen site at 37th Avenue Southeast and South Meridian in Puyallup eventually will be a new two-store retail site.
The bulk of the site will be a Hobby Lobby, which we reported last year. The rest of the structure will be home to a Harbor Freight Tools retail store.
“Both Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight Tools have active building permits under review for moving into the former Top/Haggen’s building,” said Tom Utterback, development services director for the city.
“Although neither building permit has yet been issued, the respective retailers continue to actively coordinate with our city permit review staff.”
Never miss a local story.
“We definitely expect tenant improvement construction activity to commence on the site this year.”
Hobby Lobby, in an emailed response to The News Tribune, said it has not yet finalized its opening date.
“We are still moving ahead and look forward to bringing a store to Puyallup,” said the retailer’s communications coordinator, Bob Miller.
May 2018 was the store’s scheduled opening when the new location was announced last year.
“We anticipate the store will bring 35 to 50 jobs to the community,” Miller said via email. “A hiring event will be advertised about 3 to 4 weeks before the store opening.”
Job postings, when available, will be at bit.ly/2CBuNQ3.
Harbor Freight Tools, which will employ 35 to 40 workers, tentatively is planning a grand opening for May 23, according to a media representative for the chain, who emphasized the date could change.
Those interested in working for the retailer can apply through www.harborfreightjobs.com.
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
Comments