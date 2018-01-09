Even our humble cabins are pricey, unless you’re in Bigfoot territory

This story has a Bigfoot connection, we promise.
The real estate website Estately did some number crunching to rank the median prices of cabins in Western Washington, from most to least affordable and by county.
The most-affordable county to buy a cabin was Pacific, with a median price of $117,000. King County, much like its median home prices, has the most expensive median cabin price at $420,000.
Pierce County came in at No. 10 on the list, at $225,000. Thurston County was No. 6 at a somewhat more affordable $206,750.
Never miss a local story.
Getaways studied by the website included A-frames in the woods, coastal vacation cabins and mountain-area ski cabins.
And now the Bigfoot reference, according to the Estately blog:
“Of the 10 least-expensive counties for cabins, all but one were also in the top 10 Western Washington counties for Bigfoot sightings (according to statistics by The Bigfoot Field Research Organization).”
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
Comments