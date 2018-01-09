Business

200 injured in commuter train crash outside Johannesburg

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 01:42 AM

JOHANNESBURG

A train crash on the outskirts of South Africa's commercial hub, Johannesburg, left more than 200 people injured, emergency responders said Tuesday morning.

At least 226 people were taken to hospitals "but most with minor injuries," said Nana Radebe, spokeswoman for the city's emergency management service.

No one died in the crash at a commuter train station in Germiston, emergency response group ER24 said in a statement.

One train carriage derailed. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear but authorities were on the scene and investigating, ER24 said.

A passenger train crash last week south of Johannesburg killed at least 18 people and injured about 260. Authorities said the train carrying people home after the holidays slammed into a truck that was trying to cross the tracks in time.

