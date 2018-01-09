Business

Cheyenne creates task force to boost internet service

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 02:26 PM

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

Wyoming's biggest city will look at boosting internet speed and availability.

A task force announced Monday by Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr seeks to attract businesses with more affordable and accessible high-speed internet.

Array School of Technology and Design Headmaster Eric Trowbridge will lead the task force. Trowbridge tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the panel will consider negotiating with internet service providers and possibly creating a city-operated network.

Orr says the task force will make its first recommendations within 60 days.

