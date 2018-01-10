'Air bridge' for tourists resumes in snowbound Swiss town

Community workers remove snow off a path in Zermatt, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Due to heavy snowfall and rain showers, Zermatt can only be reached by air. Swiss authorities have closed ski slopes, hiking trails, cable cars, roads and train service into the town of Zermatt amid a heightened risk of avalanches, stranding some 13,000 tourists in the town. Keystone via AP Mateusz Bocian