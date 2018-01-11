Huawei wins China patent lawsuit against rival Samsung

CORRECTS DATE IN THIRD SENTENCE, FILE - In this May 26, 2016 file photo, people walk past an illuminated logo for Huawei at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing. A Chinese court notice says homegrown tech giant Huawei has won a patent infringement lawsuit against South Korea smartphone rival Samsung. The notice released Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 said the court ruled in the Chinese company’s favor over two patents involving fourth generation phone technology. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo