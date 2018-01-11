CORRECTS DATE IN THIRD SENTENCE, FILE - In this May 26, 2016 file photo, people walk past an illuminated logo for Huawei at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing. A Chinese court notice says homegrown tech giant Huawei has won a patent infringement lawsuit against South Korea smartphone rival Samsung. The notice released Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 said the court ruled in the Chinese company’s favor over two patents involving fourth generation phone technology.
Business

Huawei wins China patent lawsuit against rival Samsung

By KELVIN CHAN AP Business Writer

January 11, 2018 02:12 AM

HONG KONG

Chinese tech giant Huawei won a patent infringement lawsuit against South Korea smartphone rival Samsung on Thursday, according to information released by a Chinese court.

The court ruled in the Chinese company's favor over two patents involving fourth generation phone technology, according to a notice released through the court's WeChat account and video of the trial.

The judge ordered Samsung to immediately stop selling or manufacturing products using the technology and to pay a small court fee.

The decision by the Shenzhen Intermediate Court is the latest in a series of deepening patent disputes between the Asian smartphone makers, which have filed against each other in the United States and China in recent years.

Huawei's headquarters is in Shenzhen, in southern China across the border from Hong Kong. The company is the dominant player in China's smartphone market, though globally it trails Samsung and Apple.

The court said it ruled in Huawei's favor after finding that Samsung "maliciously delayed negotiations" that began in July 2011 and was "obviously at fault."

Samsung said in a statement that it would "thoroughly review the court's decision and determine appropriate responses."

____

AP Business Writer Youkyung Lee in Seoul contributed to this report.

