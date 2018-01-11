Business

Man faces charges after employee dies in snowmobile crash

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 02:22 AM

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt.

The owner of a snowmobile tour company in Vermont has pleaded not guilty to charges he let a 20-year-old employee drink before a fatal snowmobile crash.

Michael Lynds was arraigned Tuesday at Superior Court in White River Junction on a misdemeanor charge of enabling a minor with alcohol. The Valley News reports he has been released on the condition that no one under the age of 21 is to drink on his property.

Prosecutors say Lynds allegedly let 20-year-old Stephen Titus, of Reading, drink alcohol after work with other employees at the shop. Titus was found dead the next morning after he crashed his snowmobile on the way home.

A message left for Lynds' attorney on Tuesday wasn't returned. Titus' mother declined to comment.

