VA to begin paying up to 800,000 non-VA emergency claims, bowing to legal pressure

The Department of Veterans Affairs published a revised rule Jan. 9 that allows payment of hundreds of thousands of pending claims for private sector emergency care that veterans’ other health insurance covered in part but not in full.
Some pending claims for non-VA emergency care were filed as far as back as 2010 and were kept alive by appeal. In some cases, individual reimbursements owed will total tens of thousands of dollars, for example for emergency heart surgery or other complex procedures not covered well by alternative health plans.
The revised rule says it won’t allow retroactive reimbursements for non-VA emergency care claim decisions that became final before April 8, 2016, the day VA lost a landmark federal court fight with Air Force veteran Richard W. Staab. One of Staab’s lawyers maintains that guidance is wrong.
Staab faced roughly $48,000 in unpaid private hospital bills after emergency heart surgery in December 2010. At the time VA had told Staab, and any other veteran forced to use outside emergency care, that the department would have covered the cost of such care if he they had had no other health insurance.
Never miss a local story.
But Staab was eligible for Medicare, and because Medicare paid a portion of his emergency care cost, VA under long-standing regulations, had no obligation to cover remaining private sector emergency costs.
Staab’s attorneys argued that VA, when it revised regulations in 2012, ignored the clear intent of a statute passed in 2009 to correct VA’s convoluted interpretation of its payment obligations for outside emergency care.
Staab won a few lower court decisions, which VA appealed. Final victory came in a unanimous decision by a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims in April 2016. The appellate court said VA had ignored the “plain language” of the 2009 law requiring “VA to reimburse a veteran for that portion of expenses not covered by a health plan contract.”
For more than a year VA pondered another appeal. But VA Secretary David Shulkin last June accepted defeat and said the regulation would be revised to comply with the court’s decision. One reason for the long delay was money. VA had estimated if the Staab decision were allowed to stand, it would have to pay almost $2 billion on pending claims and more than $10 billion for a tidal wave of private sector emergency care claims expected over just the next decade.
The Jan. 9 rule specifically expands eligibility for reimbursement of non-VA emergency treatment to any veteran who receives only partial payment for such care from a health-plan contract. It also establishes a reimbursement methodology for payments. They are to cover “reasonable costs,” to include hospital charges, professional fees and emergency transportation including ambulances.
By law, VA said, it cannot reimburse for co-pays, cost shares or deductibles required by other health insurance that veterans have. More information on the revised rule and related guidance is available here. The rule notice can be read in its entirety at https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2018-01-09/pdf/2018-00232.pdf.
The rule explains that when a judicial decision invalidates a VA regulation or how it interprets a law, it “cannot affect prior final VA decisions,” citing two earlier federal court decisions. Therefore “VA will not retroactively pay benefits for claims (that) were finally denied before April 8, 2016, date of the Staab decision. In other words, VA can only apply the (rule) to claims pending on or after April 8, 2016.”
Since the Staab decision, VA had suspended action on any claim for non-VA emergency care. By Sept. 29 last year, claims “held in abeyance” totaled 822,000.
VA is now processing those claims using its revised rule.
Barton F. Stichman, one of Staab’s attorneys, said he doesn’t agree with VA’s contention in its revised rule that final denials of earlier claims — from Feb. 1, 2010, effective date of the law that expanded VA payment obligations to April 8, 2016, date of Staab appellate decision affirming that intent — can’t be re-filed and reimbursed.
“For claims that were finally denied before Staab, veterans are entitled to benefits if the VA decision to deny them was based on clear and unmistakable error,” Stichman said. “That would involve an analysis that the VA regulation” as revised after the statute change “was clear and unmistakably erroneous, which would seem to follow from what the court decided in Staab.”
VA’s contention that its Jan. 9 rule doesn’t apply to non-VA emergency care claims denied and final before Staab “is not true if veterans contend clear and unmistakable error. Then the question becomes: Were (VA officials) clear and unmistakably wrong in what they did” after February 2010. “If you look at the court decision, they were … It was an open and shut case.”
Stichman, who represented Staab before the appellate court, is executive director of the nonprofit National Veterans Legal Services Program. Consider, he said, a veteran who had other health insurance in 2012 and needed non-VA emergency care. Employer health insurance paid for part of it. He filed a claim with VA to cover the rest. It was denied by 2013 because he had other insurance. With the veteran opting not to appeal, the decision become final.
“That guy won’t get paid under this rule,” Stichman said. “That’s wrong.”
The rule, he argued, fails to “recognize that there’s a pathway for someone with a final denial to get benefits. VA [is] treating finality [of a claim] like there’s no possibility to undo it, which is not true under the law. If a claim’s denial was the product of clear and unmistakable error, the veteran can come forward and win.”
The Jan. 9 rule doesn’t mention that, but it should, Stichman said.
“What VA could have done is agree to review all those other people and pay them because it was clear and unmistakably erroneous. But they’re not doing it.”
The revised rule does allow payment of pending claims back to 2010.
“It’s all dependent on whether the veteran kept the claim alive by appealing. It’s only if you didn’t appeal, and let it become final, that VA says ‘We’re not paying.’ And I’m saying, even for those people, the VA owes them a duty to pay if their decision was the product of clear and unmistakable error. And I believe it is.”
And his basis for believing that is the Staab decision itself?
“You got it,” Stichman said. Any veteran not reimbursed for non-VA emergency care since Feb. 1, 2010, because other health insurance paid part of their costs, “have a right to file a claim based on clear and unmistakable error. The VA is making believe they don’t have a right to win, which is not true.”
Stichman acknowledged VA usually doesn’t solicit claims based on clear and unmistakable error. “But here you have a whole class of people that were adversely treated,” so VA should. In Stichman’s view, VA’s liability for non-VA emergency costs since 2010 will climb higher than its revised rule would suggest.
To comment, write Military Update, P.O. Box 231111, Centreville, VA, 20120 or email milupdate@aol.com or Twitter: @Military_Update
Comments