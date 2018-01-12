Vermont town votes to host proposed transmission line

A Vermont town has voted unanimously to host the proposed Granite State Power Link transmission line.
Waterford had previously indicated support for the new transmission line with a letter prior to the vote. The Caledonian-Record reports the vote to sign a memorandum of understanding establishes a formal collaboration between the town and Granite State Power Link.
The transmission line is intended to transmit wind energy generated in Canada down through Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
National Grid, backer of the Granite State Power Link, said Wednesday the town of Waterford will directly receive more than $1.3 million in local property tax payments over the 40-year life of the project for hosting about 2 miles of the transmission line.
