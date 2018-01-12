Spink County weighing $1.5 million law enforcement center

Spink County officials are seeking the public's input on the idea of building a $1.5 million law enforcement center next to the courthouse in Redfield.
The American News reports the County Commission will host an informal meeting Tuesday evening to provide information on potential building plans, funding options and law enforcement issues.
Sheriff Kevin Schurch says a new law enforcement center would provide a safer environment for inmates, county workers and the public.
But he also says the county doesn't want to raise taxes or bond for the facility, given that a $20 million school is being built in Redfield. He says the money would have to be found in the existing budget.
There's no timetable for a decision.
