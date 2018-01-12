Kentucky is first to get OK for Medicaid work requirement

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, left, talk during a prison reform roundtable in the Roosevelt Room of the Washington. Kentucky has become the first state to win approval from the Trump administration requiring many of its Medicaid recipients to work to receive coverage. The Trump administration gave the go ahead Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo