Thorns trade Jordan to Dash for Andressinha

January 12, 2018 03:11 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

The Portland Thorns have acquired Brazilian midfielder Andressinha from the Houston Dash in exchange for forward Savannah Jordan.

Andressinha, 22, had two goals and three assists last season, her third with the Dash. She has made 21 appearances with the Brazilian national team, playing in both the 2015 Women's World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.

Jordan was the 18th overall pick in last year's NWSL draft after a standout career at Florida.

The trade comes a day after Portland traded midfielder Allie Long to the Seattle Reign in exchange for the rights to Australian forward Caitlin Foord and a conditional 2020 draft pick.

