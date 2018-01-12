So you need a job right now? Here are some places to start your search

The Pierce County/Tacoma region was hit hard in one week with job cuts, including the withdrawal of State Farm from Tacoma and Sam’s Club from the state.
While it is disorienting to suddenly lose your job, there are local online resources to help:
▪ Services offered through the WorkSource system to dislocated workers, with a description of dislocated-worker eligibility: http://bit.ly/2DrBBfY
▪ Available programs: http://bit.ly/2FAgmcQ
▪ Various retraining services: http://bit.ly/2FzfTY3
WorkSource affiliate site locations in Pierce County: http://bit.ly/2mpUJTP
Recent hiring plans also have been announced by Allstate and other companies in the area.
