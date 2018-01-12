2018 has started off rough in terms of area layoffs. Local online resources are available to help.
2018 has started off rough in terms of area layoffs. Local online resources are available to help. Mike Groll Associated Press file, 2014
2018 has started off rough in terms of area layoffs. Local online resources are available to help. Mike Groll Associated Press file, 2014

Business

So you need a job right now? Here are some places to start your search

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

January 12, 2018 05:07 PM

The Pierce County/Tacoma region was hit hard in one week with job cuts, including the withdrawal of State Farm from Tacoma and Sam’s Club from the state.

While it is disorienting to suddenly lose your job, there are local online resources to help:

▪ Services offered through the WorkSource system to dislocated workers, with a description of dislocated-worker eligibility: http://bit.ly/2DrBBfY

▪ Available programs: http://bit.ly/2FAgmcQ

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Various retraining services: http://bit.ly/2FzfTY3

WorkSource affiliate site locations in Pierce County: http://bit.ly/2mpUJTP

Recent hiring plans also have been announced by Allstate and other companies in the area.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

    More brick-and-mortar stores closed in Whatcom County this year than any time since 2009, according to an informal survey by Business Editor Dave Gallagher of The Bellingham Herald.

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?
Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:52

Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

View More Video